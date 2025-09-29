Odisha Begins Land Acquisition For JSW-POSCO Steel Plant In Keonjhar

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has formally initiated the land acquisition process for a proposed 5–6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) greenfield steel plant under the JSW-POSCO joint venture in Keonjhar district, marking a decisive step in the state’s industrial expansion.

The proactive move aims to avert the land-related delays that derailed POSCO’s earlier Rs 52,000-crore mega project in Jagatsinghpur, which was shelved after years of protests and acquisition hurdles. Determined not to repeat history, the state has opted for early groundwork and stakeholder consultations to fast-track clearances.

According to reports, a total of 2,466 acres across eight villages in Patna tehsil of Keonjhar have been earmarked for the project, comprising 976 acres of government land and 1,490 acres of private land. Within this parcel, 794 acres are classified as forest land, including 60 acres in private ownership. Only agricultural land will be acquired, and authorities have taken care to exclude densely inhabited areas, thereby ensuring minimal displacement and reducing the scope for resistance.

The Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) has already filed the acquisition proposal for private land, while government land is expected to be transferred within two months. Notifications for private land acquisition are scheduled for November, and the state aims to submit its application for environmental clearance by December this year.

The project stems from a non-binding Heads of Agreement (HoA) signed in August, under which JSW Steel and South Korea’s POSCO agreed to jointly explore opportunities in steelmaking, battery materials, and renewable energy. The collaboration, structured as a 50:50 venture, seeks to leverage JSW’s strong domestic execution capabilities and POSCO’s global steelmaking expertise.

Officials said the proposed plant not only aligns with the Centre’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision but also strengthens Odisha’s ambition of becoming a globally competitive steel hub. With the state already accounting for a significant share of India’s steel output, the Keonjhar project is expected to add further momentum to its industrial growth while creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the region.