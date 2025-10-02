October IPO Wave To Result In Rs 30,000 Crore Plus Fund Raise

Mumbai: October IPO wave is expected to result in over Rs 30,000 crore fund raise in the primary market by LG Electronics India (Rs 11607 crore), Tata Capital (Rs 15,512 crore) and Wework India (Rs 3000 crore) along with other mid size and SME platform IPOs by second week only.

Also at least half a dozen companies have filed their draft red herring prospectuses( DRHPs) in last two days including Vedanta Group company Sterlite Electric.

LG Electronics India announced Rs 11,607 crore initial public offering in the price band of Rs 1080 to Rs 1140 per equity share of Rs 10 face value for its first IPO outside South Korea. The public issue by consumer electronics major opens on Oct.7 and closes on Oct. 9, 2025

LG Electronics IPO is completely an offer for sale by the promoters LG Electronics Inc..

The offer constitutes 15 per cent of the post offer paid up equity share capital of the company and post issue implied market cap of Rs 73,307 crore to Rs 77,380 crore at lower and upper price band.

LG Electronics entered Indian market in 1997with its consumer electronics products comprising three broad categories - home appliances and air solution (refrigerators, washing machine, microwave ovens, dishwashers, air conditioners, air purifiers and compressors) and home entertainment(televisions, monitors, interactive displays and information systems). It has two manufacturing plants in Noida and Pune. Home appliances and air solution comprise 75 per cent of LG India's business while remaining is home entertainment, compressors and motors.

"LG Electronics will be investing USD 600 million in its third manufacturing plant being set up in Sri City in Andhra Pradesh which will become operational as LG's global manufacturing hub by Nov.-Dec. 2026," said Sanjay Chitkara, chief sales officer, LG Electronics India.

The new manufacturing unit in Sri City will initially focus on the production of air conditioners and air conditioner compressors, followed by the manufacturing of washing machines and refrigerators in the forthcoming years, as per the red herring prospectus.

Anantam Highways Trust also announced Rs 400 crore InvIT in the price band of Rs 98-Rs 100 per unit. Anantam InvIT IPO opens on Oct. 7 and closes on Oct. 9, 2025.The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 4.00 crore unit/shares of Rs 400 crore which will be used to pay debt of 7 road assets of the trust.

Anantam Highways Trust is an Indian infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) focused on investing in road infrastructure. It was set up by Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors LLP.Trust’s portfolio includes seven highway projects, covering a total length of 271.65 km (1,086.60 lane km) across five Indian states and one union territory.

Meanwhile hectic DRHP filing with market regulator Sebi continued as Vedanta Electric( earlier Sterlite Power Transmission) Runwal Developers( Rs 2,000 crore), Augmont Enterprises(Rs 800 crore),Lalbaba Engineering( Rs 1,000 crore), Premier Industrial Corporation, Vishvaraj Environment ( Rs 2250 crore),CJ Darcl Logistics (Indian arm of S. Korea's CJ Logistics),Ardee Industries and Jerai Fitness filed DRHPs for their proposed IPOs.