Octanom Tech Expands Presence in Mumbai

Mumbai: Octanom Tech, a leading WealthTech innovator designing new-age financial products to democratize safe and intelligent investing in India, has announced the appointment of Rajesh Vora as Chief Operating Officer and Khushal Devera as Head – Family Office. The appointments mark a significant step in the company’s nationwide expansion and deeper engagement with family offices. The company also announced the opening of its fourth office in India, in Mumbai.





Mr. Khushal Devera, Head - Family Office, Octanom Tech





Commenting on the appointments, Rahul Ghose, MD and CEO, Octanom Tech and Hedged.in, said, “We are delighted to welcome Rajesh and Khushal to the leadership team. Their deep industry experience and leadership will be instrumental as we accelerate Octanom Tech’s next phase of growth and elevate the value we deliver to clients across India. We are equally pleased to announce our strategic expansion in Mumbai with the launch of our fourth office in the country.”



Rajesh Vora, a Gold Medalist in MBA Finance and an engineering graduate, brings over 30 years of distinguished experience in capital markets, including his tenure as Director and Business Head at Sharekhan India Pvt. Ltd.. As COO, he will spearhead operational excellence, innovation and scalable growth initiatives, strengthening the company’s client-centric approach and driving sustainable expansion.





Khushal Devera, a CFP (CM) with a B.Sc. in Statistics and an MBA in Finance, will lead Octanom Tech’s future-ready, client-centric Family Office division. With over 17 years of experience working closely with leadership teams across leading financial institutions, he brings a strong data-driven and strategic advisory approach to building innovative family office solutions.

Today, Octanom Tech operates across four offices in India, specialising in wealth management for India’s wealthiest families, UHNIs and HNIs. The company offers hedged-style, smart and safer investment products and has been named WealthTech of the Year for two consecutive years in 2024 and 2025.

