Novotel HICC Appoints Akash Budhia as Director of Revenue

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) proudly announce the appointment of Mr Akash Budhia as the Director of Revenue for the distinguished property.

With over a decade of exemplary service in the hospitality industry, Akash brings to his new role a wealth of experience and expertise in revenue and growth management. Having previously served with esteemed brands such as Marriott Hotels, The Oberoi Group, and Accor, his journey reflects a steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation.

Renowned for his strategic foresight, meticulous attention to detail, and relentless drive for optimization, Akash is poised to lead revenue operations with unparalleled acumen. His proven track record in maximizing revenue streams underscores his capability to navigate complex market dynamics and deliver sustainable growth.

In his role, Akash will oversee revenue management strategies, optimize pricing structures, and capitalize on revenue opportunities for both Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and HICC. Working closely with the executive team, he will develop tailored revenue strategies that align seamlessly with the hotels' objectives of delivering exceptional guest experiences and fostering sustainable growth.

Expressing his excitement, Mr. Rubin Cherian, General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), stated, "We are delighted to welcome Akash to our team. His strategic insights and leadership will be instrumental in driving our revenue growth and ensuring our continued success in the competitive hospitality market."

Akash shared his enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre. I eagerly anticipate working alongside exceptional professionals to develop revenue strategies that drive financial success."

Beyond his professional endeavours, Akash is known for fostering teamwork and building strong relationships across departments, ensuring that revenue management seamlessly aligns with overall business objectives. His passion for sports and commitment to family further enrich his dynamic persona, embodying the values of dedication and balance.

Akash's appointment signifies a new chapter in the ongoing success story of Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre, as his expertise promises to strengthen the hotels' financial performance and elevate guest experiences to new heights.