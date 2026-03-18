No Funds Awarded Under PLI Scheme for Solar PV Modules

Chennai: Under the Rs 24,000 crore PLI scheme for solar PV modules, no funds have been awarded yet due to lower progress in upstream components such as polysilicon and wafer manufacturing.

Under the scheme, letters of award have been issued for setting up 48,337 MW of fully/partially integrated solar PV module manufacturing capacity. However, no funds have been released under the scheme, as it provides for release of PLI to the successful bidders one year after commissioning of the manufacturing projects awarded under the scheme. Until now, this one-year post-commissioning period has not been completed in respect of the projects awarded under the scheme, the government informed the Parliament.

Around 30 GW of solar PV module manufacturing capacity, around 10.5 GW of solar PV cell manufacturing capacity, and around 2 GW of ingot-wafer manufacturing capacity have been set up. Out of the awarded capacity, 4 GW of integrated capacity for solar cells and modules, has been declared commissioned in October 2025.

“The lower progress in upstream components such as polysilicon and wafer manufacturing under the scheme, is primarily due to various difficulties associated with setting up of facilities, and lack of prior domestic experience. In addition, the global supply chain for upstream solar PV components is concentrated in a limited number of countries, and the domestic ecosystem for these segments is still at a nascent stage.

“The Government is aware of the dependence on imported raw materials, specialised manufacturing equipment, and technical expertise, in the upstream segments of the solar PV manufacturing value chain,” it said. The PLI Scheme for High Efficiency Solar PV Modules has been designed to encourage vertically integrated manufacturing, including polysilicon, wafers, cells, and modules, with higher incentives provided for higher extent of integration.

Further, domestic manufacturing of other ancillary inputs used in solar module manufacturing, like solar glass, aluminium frame, encapsulant, and tinned copper interconnect, are being supported through measures like imposition of basic customs duty on finished product, exemption of basic customs duty on specified inputs, and anti-dumping duty.