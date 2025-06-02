NMDC Posts Best-Ever May Month Performance

Hyderabad: NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer has registered its best-ever May month physical performance since company inception. The national miner produced 4.43 MT and sold 4.34 MT of iron ore in the month of May, marking an exceptional growth in both production and sales.

The cumulative production and sales this fiscal stood at 8.43 MT and 7.94 MT with back-to-back record performances in April and May, including the highest-ever April production and sales figures of 4.00 MT and 3.63 MT, have laid a strong foundation for FY26, highlighting NMDC's ability to consistently deliver historic volumes and sustained growth.



Commenting on the historic performance, Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD, NMDC, said "NMDC has recorded its best-ever May month performance in company history, the exceptional increase in production and in sales reflects our operational excellence and ability to push boundaries, innovate, and thrive in an ever-evolving landscape. With the robust tone set for this financial, we remain focused on accelerating growth, embracing smart technologies and building a sustainable, self-reliant future for the mining sector.”



This milestone aligns with NMDC’s strategic vision to double its annual iron ore production capacity to 100 MT by 2030. To support this ambitious target, the company is investing heavily in advanced infrastructure, including slurry pipelines, beneficiation plants, and a nationwide network of stockyards.



As the global mining landscape evolves through technology and international collaboration, NMDC is positioning itself as a future-ready leader, committed to sustainable and resilient resource development for India and the world.

