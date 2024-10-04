Nissan to bring 2 new made-in-India SUVs, 1 EV model

NEW DELHI, OCT.4



Japanese auto giant Nissan Motor on Friday announced a new phase of growth in the fiercely price conscious but growing Indian car market with three brand new cars in the next 30 months after tasting success with its game changer product Nissan Magnite model.

“We are charting a strategic mid-term road plan in FY24-FY26 during which we will launch made-in India three new cars for the Indian market to triple our sales to over 3 lakh units per annum,” Frank Torres, president at Nissan Motor India told FC in an interaction.

These models will be two mid-size SUVs with 5 and 7 seater configuration and one fully electric SUV, he revealed, adding that Nissan was following the proven philosophy of “one car, one world” in line with Nissan Magnite’s success which is exported from India to 20 countries.

At present, the company is selling Magnite and X-trail SUV, imported as a completely built-up (CBU) model. Nissan Magnite crossed 1.5 lakh total sales in August 2024 since its launch in December 2020. For the month of August 2024, wholesale dispatches reached 10,624 units, including export shipments of 8,361 units and 2,263 units in local sales.

On Friday Nissan introduced an updated striking compact SUV Magnite, more premium and aspiration model priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 11.50 lakh.

“Following the success of Magnite which was built for the world, we will continue our product offensive of ‘one car, one world’ to garner volumes as just the Indian market is not enough for sustainable growth,” Torres pointed out.

He said exports from India would be expanded from 20 countries at present to 65 nations with a left and right hand drive system.

“Nissan is formidable in the SUV segment with the latest technology and we will focus on India as an export hub,” Frank noted.

Nissan Magnite competes with Renault Kiger, Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, while also giving taking on Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Brezza,