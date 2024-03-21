Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa as MD

Pune: Nissan Motor India on Thursday announced the appointment of Saurabh Vatsa as Managing Director (MD) of the company effective from April 01, 2024. Vatsa succeeds current MD, Rakesh Srivastava, who retires this year on March 31.



Earlier this year, Vatsa was appointed as Deputy Managing Director by the company on January 15. Vatsa will report to Frank Torres, President, Nissan India Operations and Region Divisional Vice President of Business Transformation.



Nissan had committed to invest Rs 5,300 crore (USD 600 million) in India and introduce more cars in the Indian market.





