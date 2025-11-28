NIRDC Launches ‘InDApp,’ a Unified Single-Window Digital Platform for MSMEs

New Delhi: The National Industries Research and Development Council (NIRDC), an autonomous, not-for-profit institution operating under the guidelines of the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, has launched InDApp, an integrated digital platform developed to accelerate business processes and support growth opportunities for MSMEs across the country.

The platform was officially inaugurated by B.L. Verma, Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

Designed as a single-window ecosystem, InDApp enables faster access to government approvals, real-time market insights, export and subsidy schemes, and nationwide business and industrial opportunities. The system also seeks to strengthen transparency, reduce procedural delays, and improve inter-ministerial coordination to support entrepreneurs through each stage of scaling and operations.

The launch event saw the presence of senior NIRDC leadership, including Sh. Shambhu Singh, IAS (Retd), National Chairman; Dr. Lalit Varma, IAS (Retd), National Vice-Chairman; Sh. Subish P. Vasudev, National Administrator; Dr. K.V. Pradeep Kumar, National Director (Administration & Establishment); and Sh. Manoj, Director for the Southern Region.

Speaking at the event, Minister B.L. Verma underscored the platform’s relevance, stating:

“The MSME sector plays a crucial role in India’s economy through its contribution to GDP, exports, and large-scale employment generation. InDApp is a forward-looking initiative that simplifies access to opportunities and approvals while supporting innovation, competitiveness, and growth.”

To enhance sector-wide coordination, InDApp has been developed in collaboration with seven central ministries, including the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Food Processing, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

This integration enables MSMEs to access multi-sectoral policies and schemes through a single digital channel.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, NIRDC National Chairman Sh. Shambhu Singh said:

“InDApp is a first-of-its-kind platform offering inter-ministerial collaboration and multi-sector facilitation for entrepreneurs. It reflects NIRDC’s commitment to fostering inclusive industrial growth, innovation, and sustainable economic empowerment across India.”