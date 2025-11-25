New Year, New Destinations: IndiGo Announces Black Friday Sale

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, announces the return of its annual Black Friday Sale offering discounts on fares and ancillary add-ons, across its domestic and international network. Customers can avail this limited period offer from 25 to 28 November 2025, for travel scheduled between 7 January to 30 June 2026.













IndiGo’s Black Friday Sale brings a range of benefits for travelers with (one-way) fares starting ₹1,799 on select domestic routes and ₹5,999 on select international sectors. The limited sale also extends to popular add-on services, allowing customers to enhance their travel experience at attractive prices. Travelers can book infants aged 0–24 months to travel for just ₹1 on domestic flights, enjoy discounts up to 70% on Fast Forward priority services, and get a 10% discount on pre-booked meals on select domestic and international sectors, adding greater convenience and value to their journey.



As IndiGo continues to deepen its vast domestic and international network, this sale provides an opportunity for travelers to experience its growing international reach alongside the reliability and scale of its domestic operations through attractive fares and value-driven add-ons.