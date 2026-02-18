New Nissan Gravite Comes At Rs 5.65 Lakh

PUNE: Japanese car giant Nissan has introduced its Gravite, the most affordable compact MPV in India in five variants with prices starting at Rs 5.65 lakh at the Mumbai showroom.

The all-new 7-seater multi-purpose vehicle is the first product to roll out under Nissan Motor India’s renewed product offensive, underlining its commitment in the fiercely competitive car market in India.

While the manual variants are claimed to deliver a mileage of 19.3kmpl, the AMT versions offer a slightly higher claimed efficiency of 19.6kmpl.

The five variants of the new MPV are called – Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and N-connecta. Buyers can choose from five exterior colour options, including Forest Green, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, Blade Silver, and Snow White.

The Gravite comes with a 3-spoke steering wheel, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also has automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a wireless charger, rain-sensing wipers, TPMS, a rearview camera and 6 airbags.

The MPV comes equipped with a dual-channel dashcam, ambient lighting and a JBL sound system.

The Gravite is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 71 BHP and 96 Nm. The engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Nissan is offering a standard warranty of 3 years / 1,00,000 km and an extended warranty of up to 10 years / 5,00,000 km.