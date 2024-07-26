New Hyundai Creta Sales Cross 1 Lakh Unit Mark in 6 Months

Pune: Hyundai, the Korean automaker, said on Friday that it has sold one lakh units of its popular new Hyundai Creta SUV within just six months of its launch on January 16, averaging over 550 units sales every day.

This feat makes it the fastest midsize SUV in India to achieve the milestone, going ahead of the Maruti Grand Vitara which took 12 months to hit 100,000.



Between January and June 2024, monthly dispatches of the new Creta have totalled 91,348 units, sales data from Siam showed.



Hyundai Creta, which is India’s top midsize SUV seller, has recorded cumulative sales of 46,402 units in the past three months, averaging monthly sales of 15,467 units or 515 units a day.



Since its initial debut in 2015, the Hyundai Creta nameplate has sold over 10 lakh units in the domestic market.



With a price tag of Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20.15 lakh, the Creta offers 23 variants – 15 petrol and 8 diesel – with five engine and gearbox options.



"We are thrilled with the remarkable achievement of the new Hyundai Creta 2024. Our SUV has achieved another milestone of one lakh sales, reaffirming its strong fan following in its segment,” said Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India.