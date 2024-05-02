New Force Gurkha SUV launched at Rs 16.75 lakh

Pune-based Force Motors on Thursday launched the much-awaited 3-door and 5-door Force Gurkha SUV priced between Rs 16.75 lakh and Rs 18 lakh respectively at pan India showroom.

“India’s diverse geography offers innumerable opportunities to explore and experience, from snow-capped peaks to deserts, scenic coastlines, tropical rainforests, wildlife sanctuaries, and ancient architectural heritage sites. The Force Gurkha is a unique vehicle that is equally comfortable doing daily commutes, highway drives, and overlanding across the country,” said Prasan Firodia, MD, Force Motors.

Buyers can pre-book a test drive of the new off-roader by visiting their nearest showroom or through the company’s website by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000.

The newly introduced 5-door Gurkha promises to be more practical, with a lot of improvements, top-notch safety, and advanced features for those who are looking for an all-purpose SUV.

Compared to the 3-door, the new vehicle now flaunts a bigger size and improved road appearance and is available in multiple colour options, including Red, White, Green, and Black.

The Force Gurkha is powered by a 2.6-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 138 BHP and 320 Nm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4x4 system.

The company claims that the improved power and torque enable it to cruise on expressways at triple-digit speeds.

The new Gurkha offers a ground clearance of 233 mm, which is said to be the highest in the segment.

It can drive up a 35-degree incline and can wade through 700 mm deep water.

The Gurkha also gets new independent suspension at the front, fully locking mechanical differentials on both the axles and electronic shift-on-the-fly.