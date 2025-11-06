Net FDI at $10.1 Bn between April and August

CHENNAI: Net FDI flows into India rose to $10.1 billion between April and August against $4.6 billion in the same period last year.

Gross inflows and investments stood at $43.8 billion in the April-August period against $37 billion in the same period last year- registering a growth of 18.3 per cent. The repatriation and disinvestments during the period stood at $21.2 billion against $22.6 billion in the year-ago period. Further, the foreign direct investment outflows were recorded $12.4 billion against $9.9 billion.

Net FDI inflows, which is gross inflows and gross investments minus repatriation and disinvestment as well as FDI by India, rose to $10.1 billion in Apr–Aug, up from $4.6 billion in the corresponding period of FY25, driven by higher gross inflows.

However, considering the global uncertainties, CareEdge expects net FDI inflows to remain muted in FY26.

According to RBI data, gross FDI inflows stood at $80.6 billion in FY 2024–25, marking a 14 per cent increase from $71.3 billion in FY 2023–24.

The services sector emerged as the top recipient of FDI equity in FY25, attracting 19 per cent of total inflows, followed by computer software and hardware at 16 per cent and trading at 8 per cent. FDI into the services sector rose by 40.77 per cent to $9.35 billion from $6.64 billion in the previous year.

Maharashtra accounted for the highest share of 39 per cent of total FDI equity inflows in FY 2024–25, followed by Karnataka at 13 per cent and Delhi 12 per cent. Among source countries, Singapore led with 30 per cent share, followed by Mauritius with 17 per cent and the United States with 11 per cent share.