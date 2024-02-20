Navya Naveli Nanda joins hands with WPL team UP Warriorz with her non-profit initiative, Project Naveli, aimed at advocating for women's digital safety and upskilling. The collaboration seeks to utilize sports as a catalyst for positive societal change.

UP Warriorz, renowned for their dedication to women's cricket and empowerment, will support Project Naveli's key initiatives, Nimaya and Entreprenaari. The partnership will focus on creating platforms for women to excel in sports and beyond, particularly in Uttar Pradesh. Nimaya's project aims to develop a soft skilling program in the state to ensure young women are prepared for their careers.



Navya Naveli Nanda shared, "I am delighted to partner with UP Warriorz, a team that resonates with our mission at Project Naveli. Together, we hope to make a substantial impact in promoting mental health, entrepreneurship among women, and ensuring a respectful and safe online environment for female athletes."



Jinisha Sharma, Director of Capri Sports says, "This partnership is focused on confronting key issues that impact women in the realm of athletics and in societal spheres, aiming to cultivate a space where the prowess and successes of women athletes are acknowledged and celebrated."



A central component of this collaboration is the "Trash Talk Clean Up" campaign, spearheaded by Navya Naveli Nanda. This initiative addresses the prevalent issue of online trolling and negative comments faced by female athletes, advocating for a safe and respectful digital space.



Recent studies underscore the urgency of such initiatives, revealing that female athletes bear the brunt of social media abuse. Collaborating with Navya and Project Naveli signifies UP Warriorz's commitment to advancing women's roles and prospects in sports and society.

