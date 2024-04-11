Nalco’s Khanij Bidesh India, CSIR-IMMT Sign MoU For Technical And Knowledge Co-operation

Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (CSIR-IMMT) for technical and knowledge cooperation for critical minerals.



KABIL is a joint venture by Central Navratna entity National Aluminium Company Limited NALCO, Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) and Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL) formed under the Union Ministry of Mines.

The MoU was signed by NALCO Director (Commercial) and CEO KABIL Sadashiv Samantaray, CSIR-IMMT Director Dr Ramanuj Narayan in the presence of Sridhar Patra at NALCO Corporate Office in Bhubaneswar, today.

Under the MoU, KABIL will leverage the technical expertise and services of CSIR-IMMT to undertake various projects, including the design and analysis of metallurgical test work-plans, development and review of process flowsheets, and the selection of process technologies for mineral processing, beneficiation, and metal extraction.

Furthermore, the agreement will also embark on joint research and facilitate the exchange of scientific information between the two entities.

NALCO CMD and KABIL chairman Sridhar Patra said the collaboration will foster a thriving environment needed for exploration of critical minerals.

“Advancing scientific research and technology development in the mineral and metallurgical sectors are essential to the growth and sustainability of the Indian mining industry and ultimately will play a pivotal role in meeting mineral security of the nation as well as domestic requirements,” he said.