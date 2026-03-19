NALCO Hosts Vendor Meet to Boost Supply Chain Partnerships

Bhubaneswar: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Union Ministry of Mines, on Wednesday organised an All India Vendor Meet in Bhubaneswar on the theme “Strengthening Vendor Partnership for Supply Chain Excellence.”

The meet served as a collaborative platform, bringing together vendors from across the country engaged in the supply of raw materials, spares, consumables, and other essential inputs. The initiative aimed to further strengthen coordination, enhance transparency, and foster long-term partnerships across the supply chain ecosystem.

The programme featured presentations and interactive sessions involving key stakeholders, including the National SC-ST Hub (NSSHO), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Receivables Exchange of India Limited (RXIL), and the Government e-Marketplace. Discussions focused on strengthening vendor partnerships, MSME policy updates, opportunities through TReDS, and leveraging the GeM platform for efficient procurement.

The meet was chaired by Brijendra Pratap Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of NALCO. Senior leadership of NALCO, including Pankaj Kumar Sharma, Director (Production); Abhay Kumar Behuria, Director (Finance); Anil Kumar Singh, Director (Commercial); and P. K. Gupta, Director (MSME-DFO), were present and addressed the gathering.

Addressing the audience, CMD Singh said that as India progresses rapidly across industrial and infrastructure sectors, the need for technological adoption has become increasingly critical for vendors. Emphasising this evolving landscape, he highlighted that vendors must integrate advanced technologies such as AI, automation, and digital solutions into their operations to remain competitive and aligned with industry standards.

“Such adoption is essential not only for improving efficiency and quality but also for ensuring timely delivery and resilience within the supply chain ecosystem,” he said.

Referring to NALCO’s ongoing expansion plans and the growing demand for aluminium, Singh underscored the need to onboard more entrepreneurs, particularly encouraging participation from MSMEs and women entrepreneurs.

More than 100 vendors participated in the meet.