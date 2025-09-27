 Top
Home » Business

NALCO Charts Future Growth With Focus On Innovation, Clean Energy

Business
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
27 Sept 2025 8:38 PM IST

Shareholders approved a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share: Reports

NALCO Charts Future Growth With Focus On Innovation, Clean Energy
x
Nalco Chairman-cum Managing Director (CMD) Brijendra Pratap Singh (left) addressing the 44th Annual General Meeting of the organisation in Bhubaneswar. On the right, top executives of Nalco — DC Image

BHUBANESWAR: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) held its 44th Annual General Meeting on Friday, where Chairman-cum Managing Director (CMD) Brijendra Pratap Singh outlined the company’s future roadmap, stressing innovation, technology adoption, and clean energy to meet rising aluminium demand.

Singh highlighted that India’s aluminium consumption is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6 per cent till 2030, driven by electric vehicles, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He said NALCO would focus on sustainable growth, value addition, and global competitiveness while ensuring resilience against global disruptions.

The shareholders approved a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share, amounting to Rs 459.16 crore. With this, the total dividend payout for FY 2024-25 stands at Rs 1,928.46 crore.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
National Aluminium Company Limited roadmap Technology Innovation clean energy renewable energy Global competitiveness 
Rest of India Odisha Bhubaneswar 
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
About the AuthorAkshaya Kumar Sahoo
With 27 years of journalistic experience at Deccan Chronicle and The Asian Age. His expertise spans politics, government, business, culture, tribal affairs, gender issues, and more.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X