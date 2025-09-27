NALCO Charts Future Growth With Focus On Innovation, Clean Energy

BHUBANESWAR: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) held its 44th Annual General Meeting on Friday, where Chairman-cum Managing Director (CMD) Brijendra Pratap Singh outlined the company’s future roadmap, stressing innovation, technology adoption, and clean energy to meet rising aluminium demand.

Singh highlighted that India’s aluminium consumption is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6 per cent till 2030, driven by electric vehicles, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He said NALCO would focus on sustainable growth, value addition, and global competitiveness while ensuring resilience against global disruptions.

The shareholders approved a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share, amounting to Rs 459.16 crore. With this, the total dividend payout for FY 2024-25 stands at Rs 1,928.46 crore.