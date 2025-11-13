Muthoot FinCorp Posts Strong H1 FY26 Results

Muthoot FinCorp Limited (MFL), the flagship financial services company of the 138-year-old Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue), announced strong financial results for the first half of FY26, reflecting broad based growth, disciplined execution, and sustained customer trust.

For H1 FY26, consolidated AUM stood at ₹55,707.53 crore, consolidated PAT reached ₹630.36 crore, and consolidated revenue stood at ₹4,972.54 crore. The standalone performance also remained strong, with AUM at ₹40,248.05 crore, PAT at ₹567.62 crore, and revenue at ₹3,570.83 crore for the first half.

In Q2 FY26, Muthoot FinCorp delivered continued momentum with consolidated PAT at ₹429.81 crore and revenue at ₹2,712.13 crore. On a year-on-year basis, revenue increased 28.38% and PAT improved 59.56% compared to Q2 FY25. The standalone business also demonstrated strong asset quality and return ratios, with GNPA at 1.41 percent and NNPA at 0.76 percent. Profitability metrics remained robust, with ROA at 3.52 percent (up 45 bps) and ROE at 27.05 percent (up 454 bps).

Commenting on the performance, Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman & Managing Director, said: “Our Q2 results are a testament to the continued faith and support of our customers, who stand at the heart of everything we do. Each number in our performance represents a family, a dream, or a small business we have been able to support. Even as we grow, we remain deeply anchored in our purpose to transform the lives of the common man by improving financial wellbeing. We are grateful to every Muthootian whose sincerity and compassion bring this purpose to life every single day.”

Reflecting on the quarter’s achievements, Mr. Shaji Varghese, CEO, added: “Our results highlight the trust our customers place in us and the dedication and hard work of our Muthootians. As gold loans continue to anchor the business, we are scaling our presence in MSME financing, digital lending solutions, savings, and protection. With 60 lakh downloads of the Muthoot FinCorp ONE app, we are enhancing accessibility and customer experience across India. Our focus remains on deepening trust, strengthening reach, and empowering every segment of society, in line with our purpose of transforming the lives of the common man.”

Muthoot FinCorp reaffirmed its commitment to responsible growth, technology enabled delivery, and customer centric innovation as it enters the second half of FY26.