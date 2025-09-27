Munish Forge, B.A.G. Convergence launch SME IPOs on Sept 30

Munish Forge and B.A.G. Convergence will launch their SME initial public offerings (IPOs) on the NSE Emerge platform from September 30, 2025.

Ludhiana-based Munish Forge, engaged in manufacturing forgings and castings since 1986, has announced a Rs 73.92 crore IPO. The issue, priced at Rs 91–96 per equity share of Rs 10 face value, will close on October 3, 2025. Proceeds will fund capacity expansion, working capital needs, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes. The company supplies flanges, scaffolding, auto parts, tank track chains, bomb shells, and fence posts, with clients across defence, oil & gas, automobile, and infrastructure sectors. A key supplier to the Indian Army, Munish Forge exports to the USA, UK, Canada, and Europe.

B.A.G. Convergence aims to raise Rs 48.72 crore through its SME IPO, priced at Rs 82–87 per equity share of Rs 10 face value. The issue, also closing on October 3, 2025, will fund expansion, content production, acquisitions, and brand-building.

“B.A.G. Convergence has been shaping India’s digital media landscape since 2007 through News24, News24 Sports, E24 Bollywood, Darshan 24, Auto 24 (MotoX24), and regional news, reaching audiences across web, mobile apps, social media, and Connected TV,” said Anuradha Shukla, chairperson and managing director.