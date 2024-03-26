MUM OILSEEDS PRICES

MUMBAI MARCH 26,(PTI) MUMBAI OILSEEDS PRICES:- DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 27000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed - Rice Bran Extr.

- Sunflower Extr.

24000.00 Rapeseed Extr.

- Soyameal 48% 38087.00 Castor Extr.

5750.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 7550.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 - Gr. Javas 60/70 - Gr Javas 70/80 - Gr.Javas 80/90 - Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4600.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 15400.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 15200.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 12700.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 12500.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 12300.00 Sunflower Seed 4800.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 9500.00 Castorseed Bombay 5985.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1510.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp.

895.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref.

970.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 975.00 Refined Palm Oil 948.00 Soyabean Ref.

990.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref.

1060.00 Rapeseed Exp.

1030.00 Copra white - Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran - Linseed 950.00 Castor Comm.

1227.00 F.S.G.

1237.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1217.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - All above rates are net of GST.

