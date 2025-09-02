Mukand Sumi to Invest ₹2,345 Cr in Karnataka Steel Plant

Mumbai: Mukand Sumi Special Steel (MSSSL), a joint venture between Jamnalal Sons (Bajaj Group) and Japan's Sumitomo Corporation, announced the construction of a greenfield integrated steelmaking facility at Kanakapura, Koppal, Karnataka, with an investment of ₹2,345 crore, subject to environmental clearances. The project is expected to begin operations by early 2028 with the commissioning of a 0.35 million tonnes per annum integrated steel plant to manufacture special steel.

With this collaboration, MSSSL’s production capacity will increase to 700,000 tonnes per annum, doubling its present capacity. Since its inception in 2018, the company has delivered approximately 350,000 tonnes of special steel products each year, including bars, wire rods, and secondary products, mainly to the automobile and engineering markets.

The company’s high-performance steels are used across automotive and engineering sectors — in the manufacture of transmission parts, engine components, steering and suspension systems, braking systems, high-tensile fasteners, bearings, and fuel injection systems, among others.

MSSSL is addressing rising demand and quality expectations by investing in innovative technologies such as a jumbo bloom caster, modern rolling, and advanced testing and inspection facilities, enabling the production of essential grades for powertrains, railways, and bearings, the company said.

"We are investing in sustainable and future-ready technologies that will strengthen our position in the global special steel market. By enhancing our manufacturing capabilities, we are not only responding to the evolving demands of our customers but also aligning ourselves with the broader national objective of self-reliance," said Vipul Mashruwala, President, MSSSL.