MP CM Mohan Yadav Woos Rajasthan Investors, Highlights Simplified Rules and Green Energy Push

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday wooed investors from Rajasthan to set up their shops in MP, by saying that his government is simplifying rules and regulations in the industrial sector to encourage investment.

Addressing the investors from Rajasthan during the ‘Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh’, at Jaipur in Rajasthan, he said that his government has introduced 26 new sector-specific policies to attract industrial investment.

Policies for space and artificial intelligence sectors are also being prepared.

He said that Madhya Pradesh is among India’s power-surplus states and is emerging as a ‘Green, Clean and Solar Energy Capital’.

Electricity generated in the state is now powering the metro system in Delhi. Domestic electricity is available in the state at approximately Rs 2.90 per unit.

He said that to encourage industrial investment, the Madhya Pradesh government has allocated Rs 6,104 crore for industry promotion and Rs one lakh crore for infrastructure development.