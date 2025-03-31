Money Matters I Cities' southern parts continue to call shots

By Santhosh Kumar

Be it South Delhi, South Mumbai, South Chennai, South Kolkata, or South Bengaluru, the southern parts of these cities have always ranked at the top of their property pyramids. These precincts are seen as prime residential destinations, historically housing the city’s elite. Owning a home or office in these areas is seen as a big achievement.





Newer areas are now competing with these legacy locations, attracting the younger rich and neo-rich due to limited new supply in prime neighborhoods. Where availability exists, wealthy buyers still prefer the southern parts of a city.

Mumbai

South-central Mumbai has transformed from an old mill district to a luxury residential hub. Large land parcels in areas like Lower Parel and Worli allow for grand, modern developments. Bandra, Juhu, and Powai have also emerged as prime destinations.

Delhi

South Delhi’s elite neighborhoods—Green Park, Safdarjung Enclave, Panchsheel Park, Greater Kailash, and Vasant Kunj—remain highly desirable. However, with limited new luxury projects, Gurgaon has become the hotspot for high-end buyers, alongside NOIDA and Greater NOIDA.

Chennai

South Chennai has expanded beyond its traditional posh areas like T Nagar, Mylapore, Adyar, Alwarpet, MRC Nagar, and San Thome. The focus has now shifted towards Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and East Coast Road (ECR), where new prime developments are emerging.

Kolkata

South Kolkata’s prime areas, including Alipur, Jodhpur Park, Ballygunj, Lansdown, and Elgin, continue to command high property values. However, due to limited new supply, buyers are exploring areas further south, such as Rajarhat.

Bengaluru

South Bengaluru’s dominance is being challenged by new prime locations. Extensions of Koramangala, Jayanagar, and Malleshwaram, along with Bellary Road, Whitefield, and Outer Ring Road, have become sought-after luxury housing destinations.

Hyderabad

South Hyderabad is rapidly transforming into a prime real estate hub, driven by infrastructure development and significant investments. Major projects, including data centers, are attracting homebuyers, investors, and businesses.

(The author is vice chairman of Anarock Group)