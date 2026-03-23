Mitsumi Distribution to Invest Rs 1,000 Crore, Expand in Tier 1, 2 Cities

Pune:Mitsumi Distribution, a leading Middle East and Africa-based IT distributor, plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore over the next three years to build infrastructure, inventory, and a nationwide logistics network across 15 locations.

The company is expanding its international market and positioning India as a long-term market for the group.



With its operation already in place in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru with a team of over 30 professionals, it is now expanding into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in line with demand and vendor partnerships.



"India is a great and growing market for us where scale, aspiration and digitization are converging at an unprecedented pace,” said Jagat Shah, Chairman and CEO at Mitsumi Group.



He said the company was in India for a long haul with a long-term strategic commitment. “Our vision is to build a distribution platform that matches the country's diversity and depth, combining global best practices with strong local execution,” Shah noted.



“Over the next three years, our Rs 1,000 crore planned investment in infrastructure, inventory, and local credit will allow us to build one of the most robust and reliable distribution networks in the country,” he said.



“We are here to invest, scale responsibly and become a trusted enabler of India's next phase of technology growth," Shah added.



Mitesh Shah, Founder & Managing Director, Mitsumi Group, the investment will cover warehouse and logistics infrastructure, inventory capacity and credit arrangements for partners.



“We will also invest in local talent as it grows,” he pointed out.



Shah said its logistics network across 15 locations, including Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Guwahati, Lucknow, Patna, Zirakpur, Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, and Indore will cover major and emerging markets and improve reach and availability.



Mitsumi Distribution plans to work with resellers, enterprises and institutions. It also flagged system integrators, small and medium-sized business partners, large-format retail and online players as target channels for its India plans.



The company said it intends to replicate its successful Middle East and Africa operating model in India too.