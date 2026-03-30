Microgrids and Solar Stoves may Usher in Gram Swaraj in India

Hyderabad: Despite India suffering from the oil crisis in the past, villages remained unaffected by global developments. But they can no longer be so this time because almost every household in rural areas uses LPG to cook. Compared to this, less than one per cent of rural households had LPG during the 1990 oil shock, and only 18 per cent of rural households cooked their food on LPG stoves in 2013, when the crude oil price upset the Indian economy.





Out of 33.2 MMT LPG, 88.2 per cent of demand comes from cooking purposes. The remaining gas goes for commercial purposes — Eateries 9.5 per cent, industry 2.1 per cent, and vehicles 0.2 per cent.

According to data from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), India needs 33.1 million metric tonnes (MMT) of LPG. Of this, nearly 40 per cent or 12.8 MMT is produced domestically. The rest of the 60 per cent is imported from West Asia, which is reeling under the war.Out of 33.2 MMT LPG, 88.2 per cent of demand comes from cooking purposes. The remaining gas goes for commercial purposes — Eateries 9.5 per cent, industry 2.1 per cent, and vehicles 0.2 per cent.

Businesses which depend on LPG will secure it regardless of the shortage — either through official channels or through the black market. This will squeeze the availability of LPG for poorer sections of society.

To protect households, especially in rural areas, from unpredictable geopolitics and to make villages energy independent, the government should encourage all rural households to harness multiple energy sources for cooking — LPG for deep frying, among others and stoves or induction plates, powered by rooftop solar panels, for other cooking needs.

At the heart of this transition is a simple principle: consume locally, balance locally, and depend on the grid only when necessary. At the household level, rooftop solar panels can meet a share of daily electricity needs, including cooking needs.

Homes should be designed to first use their own solar power. Any additional requirement can be drawn from a village-level microgrid, while surplus energy generated during the day can flow into that same system. This creates a self-reinforcing local energy loop.





This system does not replace the national grid — it complements it. The grid becomes a balancing mechanism rather than the primary source of supply. This “local-first, grid-supported” model ensures reliability while dramatically reducing transmission and distribution losses, which occur when electricity travels long distances. The second layer is the village microgrid, ideally owned by the gram panchayat and operated through a professional energy service model. This microgrid aggregates power from all households and community solar installations. It prioritises meeting village demand using this pooled solar energy. If there is a shortfall, it draws power from the national grid. If there is surplus, it exports electricity back to the grid.This system does not replace the national grid — it complements it. The grid becomes a balancing mechanism rather than the primary source of supply. This “local-first, grid-supported” model ensures reliability while dramatically reducing transmission and distribution losses, which occur when electricity travels long distances.

The benefits of this system are substantial. Local power generation reduces stress on the grid and lowers technical losses.

Panchayat involvement improves accountability and billing efficiency. It will introduce another source of money for panchayats. Reliable electricity enables rural enterprises — from cold storage to small manufacturing — turning energy access into economic growth. Most importantly, it insulates India from global fuel shocks.



This system does not suffer from a technological challenge; all the components already exist. The real task is policy alignment — integrating rooftop solar schemes, rural electrification programmes, and distribution reforms into a unified framework.

If executed well, this model can transform India’s energy landscape. Villages will not just consume electricity — they will produce, manage, and trade it. Villages will become energy independent, leading to true Gram Swaraj.