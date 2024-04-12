Mercedes To Launch 9 New Cars, Clocks Best Ever Retail Sales In FY24

PUNE: Mercedes-Benz, India’s biggest German luxury car maker, on Thursday announced that it will launch nine news cars this year, comprising four new top end vehicles (TEVs), three new BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) and two new AMG performance models.

The Pune-based automaker also reported its highest-ever retail sales in FY2023-24 in India at 18,123 units, a growth of 10 per cent, driven by strong demand for its SUV range. The company sold 16,497 units last fiscal.

“We achieved the best-ever month, highest-ever quarter and best-ever fiscal sales in India,” said Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO at the 30-year-old Mercedes-Benz India.

“This trust reflects in the unmatched desirability for Mercedes-Benz in India, resulting in an overwhelming customer response,” he noted.

Iyer said its focus continues to enhance customer delight by increasing network footprint with latest luxury standards, continued product offensive with sharp focus on TEVs and BEVs.

In the January-March period, Mercedes sold 5,412 units, an increase of 15 per cent over 4,697 units in the first quarter of last year.

The company said it will strengthen its AMG performance range with the launch of the AMG S 63 e-Performance sedan and the AMG C 63 e-Performance in the second quarter of this calendar year.

The automaker also plans to inaugurate two luxury MAR 20X outlets in key customer hubs of New Delhi and Mumbai in April 2024.

In all, 20 New MAR 20X luxury workshops will come up across 10 new cities this year, it stated.