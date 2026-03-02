Mercedes Brings All New V-Class at Rs 1.4 Crore
Mercedes-Benz targets affluent customers in India with luxury vans, catering to the growing demand for spacious and stylish travel options.
Pune: Mercedes-Benz, India’s biggest German luxury car maker, on Monday introduced the all-new V-Class, its luxury van, at an introductory price of Rs 1.4 crore at pan India showroom.
The V-Class with a long wheelbase and with 6 seats in three rows, will be manufactured at its Chakan factory, near Pune, to provide the price advantage to buyers.
The V-Class competes with premium MPVs like the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM in the Indian market.
“The demand for spacious luxury vans is growing in India and this is the right time to introduce the V-Class in the Indian market,” said Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO at Mercedes-Benz India.
He said the vehicle addresses a growing trend amongst India’s opulent customers and trend setters, who seek an oasis of personal space, tranquility and privacy, while travelling in the lap of luxury.
While bookings have opened with a down payment of Rs 5 lakh, deliveries are slated from this month-end.
Globally 15 per cent of all Mercedes-Benz cars sold are V Class. In India the demand for luxury vans is increasing from the wealthy and political class who are seeking space and privacy while on the move.
“The decision to start the local production of the V-Class further reinforces our India commitment, adding significant value to our customers,” he noted.
The vehicle is available in petrol and diesel variants.
The new V-Class is available in two variants: V300 and V300 d. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 228 BHP, while the 2.0-litre diesel unit packs 233 BHP. Both engines come with a 9-speed automatic gearbox.