Mercedes Brings All New V-Class at Rs 1.4 Crore

Pune: Mercedes-Benz, India’s biggest German luxury car maker, on Monday introduced the all-new V-Class, its luxury van, at an introductory price of Rs 1.4 crore at pan India showroom.

The V-Class with a long wheelbase and with 6 seats in three rows, will be manufactured at its Chakan factory, near Pune, to provide the price advantage to buyers.

The V-Class competes with premium MPVs like the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM in the Indian market.

“The demand for spacious luxury vans is growing in India and this is the right time to introduce the V-Class in the Indian market,” said Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO at Mercedes-Benz India.

He said the vehicle addresses a growing trend amongst India’s opulent customers and trend setters, who seek an oasis of personal space, tranquility and privacy, while travelling in the lap of luxury.