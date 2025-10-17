MEIL Secures USD 225.5 Million Project from Kuwait Oil Company

Hyderabad / Kuwait: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has achieved another global milestone by securing a USD 225.5 million (KWD 69.23 million) project from the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC). The project involves the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of a New Gas Sweetening and Sulphur Recovery Facility (NGSF) at West Kuwait's oilfields.

This project will be developed on a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) basis, with an option for KOC to buy back the facility. It will be executed in two stages - Execution Phase and Operation & Maintenance (O&M) Phase. The project, located near Booster Station BS-171, will be completed in the period of 790 days, followed by five years of operation and maintenance. The associated Sulphur Recovery Unit (SRU) will comprise two trains, each with a 100 TPD (Tons Per Day) capacity, achieving an overall 299.9% sulphur recovery efficiency. The advanced facility is designed to treat sour gas containing up to 4% hydrogen sulfide (H₂S) and 10% carbon dioxide (CO₂), processing 120 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD).

Gas sweetening is the process of removing acidic gases like hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide from natural gas to make it safe, efficient, and environmentally compliant for use.

The purified gas will be dehydrated and transported through KOC's pipeline network to the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plant at Mina Ahmadi Refinery for further processing. The project supports Kuwait's focus on sustainable energy, cleaner fuel production, and environmental safety.

"We are honoured to partner with Kuwait Oil Company for this strategic gas sweetening facility in West Kuwait. This project reflects MEIL's commitment to delivering world-class energy infrastructure that enhances environmental safety and operational efficiency," said P. Doraiah, Director, MEIL

With this strategic win, MEIL strengthens its presence in the Middle East's oil and gas sector, reaffirming its expertise in executing complex hydrocarbon projects. MEIL is currently establishing a similar SRU for Rajasthan Refinery and Mongol Refinery. These are some of the shining example of MEIL's leadership in the hydrocarbon industry and its commitment to energy independence and innovation.

MEIL Group has an extensive portfolio of executing various international infrastructure projects in countries such as Mongolia, Tanzania, Italy, and others, in fields including drinking water, Hydrocarbons, and power projects.