 Top
Home » Business

Meesho, Aequs and Vidya Wires IPOs to Open on Dec 3

Business
29 Nov 2025 3:26 PM IST

Three companies aim to raise Rs 6,640 crore through combined fresh issues and offers for sale

Meesho, Aequs and Vidya Wires IPOs to Open on Dec 3
x
Meesho, Aequs, and Vidya Wires will launch their IPOs on December 3, 2025, with price bands ranging from Rs 48 to Rs 124 per share.

Three initial public offerings (IPOs) by Meesho, Aequs, and Vidya Wires, targeting a combined raise of around Rs 6,640 crore, are set to open on Wednesday, December 3.

Meesho, a technology platform connecting consumers, sellers, logistics partners, and content creators, has announced an IPO of Rs 5,421 crore at a price band of Rs 105 to Rs 111 per equity share (face value Rs 1). The IPO opens on Dec 3 and closes on Dec 5, 2025. It comprises a fresh issue of Rs 4,250 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,171 crore by existing investor shareholders.

Aequs, a precision component manufacturer with a focus on aerospace products, has announced a Rs 921.81 crore IPO at a price band of Rs 118 to Rs 124 per equity share (face value Rs 10). The IPO will also open on Dec 3 and close on Dec 5, 2025. It includes a fresh issue worth Rs 670 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 251.81 crore by selling shareholders.

Vidya Wires, a manufacturer of copper and aluminium wires, has announced a Rs 300 crore IPO, priced between Rs 48 and Rs 52 per equity share (face value Rs 1). The IPO opens on Dec 3 and closes on Dec 5, 2025.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Meesho ipo ipo news 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X