Meesho, Aequs and Vidya Wires IPOs to Open on Dec 3

Three initial public offerings (IPOs) by Meesho, Aequs, and Vidya Wires, targeting a combined raise of around Rs 6,640 crore, are set to open on Wednesday, December 3.

Meesho, a technology platform connecting consumers, sellers, logistics partners, and content creators, has announced an IPO of Rs 5,421 crore at a price band of Rs 105 to Rs 111 per equity share (face value Rs 1). The IPO opens on Dec 3 and closes on Dec 5, 2025. It comprises a fresh issue of Rs 4,250 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,171 crore by existing investor shareholders.

Aequs, a precision component manufacturer with a focus on aerospace products, has announced a Rs 921.81 crore IPO at a price band of Rs 118 to Rs 124 per equity share (face value Rs 10). The IPO will also open on Dec 3 and close on Dec 5, 2025. It includes a fresh issue worth Rs 670 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 251.81 crore by selling shareholders.

Vidya Wires, a manufacturer of copper and aluminium wires, has announced a Rs 300 crore IPO, priced between Rs 48 and Rs 52 per equity share (face value Rs 1). The IPO opens on Dec 3 and closes on Dec 5, 2025.