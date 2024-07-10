Medtronic Launches Global IT Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Global medical technology leader Medtronic on Wednesday unveiled the Medtronic Global IT (GIT) Centre. Located in the Financial District, this new centre shares premises with the Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Centre (MEIC). IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu, unveiled the GIT centre marking Medtronic’s first large-scale IT capability centre outside the United States.

Medtronic has committed to invest $60 million (approximately Rs 500 crore) in the centre over the next three to five years, creating 300 jobs. The GIT Centre will focus on advanced technologies such as cloud engineering, data platforms, digital health applications, hyper-automation, and AI/ML.

Speaking at the launch, Sridhar Babu said that Medtronic's decision to establish its global capability centre in Hyderabad points to the city's robust IT workforce, thriving life sciences sector, and the confidence in the local government.

“I am delighted that Medtronic is growing in Hyderabad. I inaugurated MEIC’s expanded R&D facility in February this year, and now, in just five months, we are launching Medtronic’s new Global IT Centre. Reputed firms like Medtronic doubling down on their investments in Telangana highlight the vibrant innovation ecosystem here. This is a testament to the government’s progressive policies. We remain committed to the growth of the medical technologies sector,” said Sridhar Babu.

Sridhar Babu hinted that more companies might follow Medtronic's lead, announcing that another prominent US-based player would soon make a significant investment in Hyderabad, further boosting the life sciences segment. However, he did not disclose the company's name or the proposed investment details.

US Consul General Jennifer Larson praised Medtronic's investment as a significant move by an American firm in Telangana. “We love to see American companies doing so well in Hyderabad. This also highlights the collaboration between India and the US. Hyderabad has a dynamic ecosystem and talent pool. It is the perfect setting for research and development efforts,” she said.

Rashmi Kumar, senior vice-president and CIO of Medtronic, highlighted the company’s commitment to the Indian market. “The inauguration of our Global IT Centre in India reiterates our commitment to the Indian market and propels us towards impacting more patient lives and advancing healthcare technology,” she said.

Divya Joshi, vice-president and MEIC site leader at Medtronic, added, “By establishing our first large-scale IT capability centre outside the US, we are not only investing in advanced technologies but also in the rich talent pool that India offers. This new centre will be pivotal in supporting innovations, enhancing our global IT capabilities, and delivering top-notch tech-driven healthcare solutions.”