Medical Travel From Africa, Middle East Hit by Tensions: Anupam Sibal





Chennai: Tensions in the Middle East and closure of airspace have led to a significant reduction in foreign arrivals for medical travel. Over 50 per cent of medical travel is likely to be affected, says Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospitals. For the long term, he sees India strengthening its position as a global hub for healthcare services, pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

Q) Before we discuss the Middle East crisis, give us an overview of medical travel in India. How big is this industry and where does India stand globally?

India is a highly attractive destination due to its strong value proposition—high-quality care at competitive costs. Treatment costs are roughly one-fifth of the US and about one-third of Singapore, while outcomes in several Indian institutions match global standards. Patients consider expertise, experience and outcomes, and India performs well on all counts.

Globally, the US and Germany remain preferred destinations for complex procedures, while India competes with Turkey and Thailand in the Global South and Mexico in the Americas. India also benefits from English-speaking professionals and culturally adaptable care, attracting patients from over 150 countries. The sector has been growing at 15–20% annually. Africa is the largest source market, followed by the Middle East, Asia, CIS and South Asia.

Q) How is the ongoing Middle East crisis affecting medical travel, especially patient flow from the region?

The Middle East is a critical transit corridor. Many African patients rely on connecting flights via hubs such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, serviced by airlines like Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways. Disruptions in these routes have created major challenges.

There are three key issues. First, airspace disruptions have complicated travel logistics. Second, rising oil and aviation fuel costs have increased airfares. Third, uncertainty around delays and cancellations has created hesitation among patients.

For elective procedures, families are increasingly postponing travel by weeks or months. However, patients with urgent conditions such as cancer or heart disease continue to travel despite these challenges.

Healthcare providers are maintaining continuity of care through international physician networks, teleconsultations and remote monitoring. These help optimise treatment while patients wait to travel.

Q) What share do the Middle East and Africa account for in medical travel to India?

Africa contributes about 40–45% of medical travellers, while the Middle East accounts for 8–10%. Together, they make up over 50%, so disruptions in these regions have significant implications.

Q) How has teleconsultation evolved and how important is it as a service?

Telemedicine has been part of India’s healthcare ecosystem for over two decades. It has evolved beyond consultations to include telecardiology, teleradiology, remote diagnostics and ICU monitoring through command centres.

It is more of a service than a revenue driver, but it plays a critical role in expanding access—especially in remote and rural areas—and in supporting international patients awaiting travel.

Q) Apollo has been a pioneer in technology adoption. How is artificial intelligence being used in healthcare?

Apollo’s AI journey began about six years ago, with work spanning development, adoption and partnerships. AI is being used for risk prediction in cardiovascular disease, breast cancer recurrence, infections and liver disease.

It is also transforming diagnostics. For instance, AI can help interpret CT scans and X-rays in areas lacking specialists, enabling faster and more accurate decisions. This is especially important in rural India, where access to specialists is limited.

With over 600,000 villages, AI has the potential to take healthcare to the last mile—whether in stroke diagnosis, tuberculosis detection or identifying lung cancer.

Q) Will AI make healthcare more affordable?

Yes, AI will reduce redundancy, improve efficiency and free up clinicians’ time for patient care. It will also introduce checks and balances, making healthcare safer and more effective. By reducing wastage and improving resource utilisation, it is expected to lower costs over time.

Q) Will AI replace jobs in healthcare?

AI is unlikely to replace clinical roles such as doctors and nurses. However, it can replace certain clerical and administrative functions that do not require clinical expertise.

Q) Where do you see India in the global healthcare landscape in the coming decades?

India is well positioned to become a global healthcare leader. The country is expanding its pool of healthcare professionals to meet both domestic and global demand. It is the third-largest manufacturer of medicines and produces nearly 50% of the world’s vaccines. Efforts are also underway to strengthen medical device manufacturing.

India’s strategy can be seen in three dimensions: “Heal in India” (medical travel), “Heal by India” (pharma, vaccines and devices), and “Heal from India” (remote care and monitoring). With its focus on affordability and frugal innovation, India is set to play a larger global role in healthcare.