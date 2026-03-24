Media & Entertainment Sector To Grow To Rs 3.3 Lakh Cr By 2028: Report

MUMBAI: India's media and entertainment sector is estimated to grow at a compounded annual rate of 7 per cent annually to be a Rs 3.3 lakh crore market by 2028, a report said on Tuesday. The industry grew 9 per cent year-on-year to touch Rs 2.78 lakh crore in size by the end of 2025, according to the Ficci-EY M&E report.

Digital media emerged as the single largest segment of the media and entertainment industry in 2025, crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, it said, adding that digital advertising alone contributed Rs 94,700 crore on the back of a 26 per cent growth.

The overall advertising industry grew 13.5 per cent to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, or 0.41 per cent, of the Indian GDP, it said.

The live events segment delivered a handsome 44 per cent growth in 2025, fuelled by higher spending on ticketed events, personal functions, such as weddings, government events and religious gatherings, the report said.

Digital subscription revenues increased by 60 per cent to Rs 16,300 crore and included 21.6 crore paid video subscriptions across 14.3 crore households in India, driven by the introduction of premium sports and films behind paywalls.

Paid music subscriptions expanded 37 per cent to 1.44 crore, following measures by music streaming platforms to encourage paid usage.

Despite global declines, print remained resilient in India. Advertising revenues rose 2 per cent in 2025, especially in premium formats for affluent metro and non-metro readers.

Video games saw a 17 per cent decrease following the ban on money gaming that took effect from August 2025, it said.