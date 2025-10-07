Mattel Partners With OpenAI on Sora 2 AI Video Model

Toymaker Mattel is partnering with OpenAI to test the ChatGPT maker's artificial-intelligence video model Sora 2, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said at the company's Developer Day conference on Monday.

"Mattel has been a great partner working with us to test Sora 2 in the API (application programming interface) and see what they can do to bring product ideas to life more quickly. So one of their designers can now start with a sketch and then turn these early concepts into something that you can see and share and react to," Altman said.

Monday's moves are the latest in a stream of announcements for OpenAI, which sparked the modern AI boom with the launch of ChatGPT about three years ago. Many of CEO Sam Altman's ambitions are bold and expensive, even by Silicon Valley standards, sparking some concern among tech investors about whether or not AI investments are a bubble.