Maruti Suzuki offers extended warranty for all its cars

Pune: Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest car maker, has extended its warranty programmes for all its vehicles to woo buyers in the fiercely competitive car market.

The standard warranty, previously 2 years or 40,000 km has been enhanced to 3 years or 1,00,000 km, whichever is earlier.



The enhanced standard warranty programme will be applicable on all vehicles delivered from July 9, onwards and will include coverage for the engine, transmission, mechanical components, electrical and air conditioning systems excluding consumables.



Additionally, the company has also expanded the scope of its extended warranty packages and has introduced extended warranty options to cover the vehicle for up to 6 years or 1,60,000 km, whichever is earlier. Customers can now choose from three extended warranty packages.



“At Maruti Suzuki, we strive to have customers for life. In line with this commitment, we have enhanced our standard warranty coverage to 3 years or 1,00,000 km to provide greater value to our customers,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, MSIL.



He said the brand has also introduced extended warranty packages for up to 6 years or 1,60,000 km and revised the scope of 4th year and 5th year extended warranty packages.



“The enhanced standard warranty and updated extended warranty packages will offer our customers added convenience and peace of mind, ultimately enhancing their overall ownership experience,” Banerjee noted.