Maruti Suzuki Net Profit Jumps 4% to Rs 3,794 Crore in Q3

Pune: Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest car maker, on Wednesday posted a 4 per cent on year rise in net profit to Rs 3,794 crore in the October-December quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 3,659.3 crore in the same period last year.

The maker of popular Swift and Baleno models said that net profit was impacted by a one-time cost of Rs 593.9 crore on account of the new labour codes.

Revenue from operations rose 29 per cent on year to Rs 49,891.5 crore, driven by a sharp recovery in the Indian car market led by the small car segment.

The automaker said that owing to the recently implemented GST reform, there was a sharp recovery in the Indian car market, primarily led by the small car segment.

It reported its highest-ever quarterly domestic sales of 564,669 units as compared to 466,993 units in Q3 the previous year, marking an increase of 97,676 units.

Out of this increase, the small car segment in the 18 per cent GST bracket accounted for 68,328 units, the company said. It clocked record total sales of 6,67,769 units, including exports of 103,100 units.

Maruti Suzuki's exports rose by 3,880 units to 103,100 units in Q3 FY26 from 99,220 units in the year-ago quarter.

The carmaker has also started exporting its maiden electric vehicle (EV), the e Vitara, to Europe. The company will soon launch the electric SUV in the domestic market.