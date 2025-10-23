Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Exports Cross 1 Lakh Unit Mark
Maruti Suzuki began exporting the Jimny 5-door from India in 2023. The SUV, which is being manufactured exclusively in India, is now shipped to more than 100 countries, including Japan, Mexico, and Australia.
Pune: Maruti Suzuki on Thursday said its popular model Jimny 5-door SUV has crossed a cumulative export of 1 lakh units from India.
Jimny 5-door is the second most exported model from Maruti Suzuki, after the Fronx.
“The Jimny 5-door’s entry in Japan in January 2025, under the name 'Jimny Nomade', sparked off an overwhelming response with orders crossing the 50,000 marks within days of introduction. This reflects Jimny’s strong resonance in one of the world’s most evolved and quality-conscious automobile markets," the company said.
The Jimny 5-door is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which sends power to all four wheels via Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4-wheel drive system, offering claimed superior off-road dynamics and stability.
“The Jimny has over half a century of heritage globally. Jimny 5-door crossing the 1 lakh export mark is a proud achievement for Maruti Suzuki. We are deeply thankful to customers around the world for their trust in this acclaimed SUV," said Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi.
Jimny’s strong off-road DNA, reliable performance and uncompromising quality have earned admiration in over 100 countries, he noted.
The company exports a total of 16 models from India.
With over 2 lakh vehicles exported in the first half of FY 2025-26, the carmaker grew by around 40 per cent and recorded its highest-ever half-yearly export volume. In FY 2024-25, it exported over 3.3 lakh vehicles.
At present, Maruti Suzuki commands over 46 per cent share in India’s passenger vehicle exports.