Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Exports Cross 1 Lakh Unit Mark

Pune: Maruti Suzuki on Thursday said its popular model Jimny 5-door SUV has crossed a cumulative export of 1 lakh units from India.

Jimny 5-door is the second most exported model from Maruti Suzuki, after the Fronx.

Maruti Suzuki began exporting the Jimny 5-door from India in 2023. The SUV, which is being manufactured exclusively in India, is now shipped to more than 100 countries, including Japan, Mexico, and Australia.

“The Jimny 5-door’s entry in Japan in January 2025, under the name 'Jimny Nomade', sparked off an overwhelming response with orders crossing the 50,000 marks within days of introduction. This reflects Jimny’s strong resonance in one of the world’s most evolved and quality-conscious automobile markets," the company said.