Maruti Suzuki Introduces ‘Quickstop’ Service Format
In the pilot phase, Maruti Suzuki has established 10 Quickstop facilities across Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bagdogra, Calicut and Surat.
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (“Maruti Suzuki”) has announced the introduction of ‘Quickstop’, a compact, prefabricated service touchpoint designed for rapid deployment and minimal space usage.
Developed using a modified container, Quickstop is equipped with essential tools and equipment to carry out routine maintenance and minor repair services efficiently. These facilities are strategically set up at high-vehicle-density locations such as corporate campuses, airport zones, and fleet hubs, allowing customers to access Maruti Suzuki’s service conveniently at places they frequently visit. The initiative aims to enhance service reach while reducing setup time and infrastructure requirements.
In the pilot phase, Maruti Suzuki has established 10 Quickstop facilities across Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bagdogra, Calicut and Surat.
Introducing the new service format, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “As workdays are getting increasingly busier and personal time is becoming more valuable, we recognise a growing need to make vehicle servicing even more convenient and accessible to customers. This led to the creation of Quickstop, which brings our service facilities to places customers regularly visit, such as offices, airport zones, and fleet hubs. These compact, container-based units are easy to install and require very little time and space for set up, making them ideal for such locations.”
He further added, “Office‑goers can simply drop off their vehicles at on‑site Quickstop facilities and pick them up fully serviced after work. Similarly, for fleet operators and commercial users, minimising vehicle downtime is essential, as time directly impacts earnings. Quickstop helps reduce vehicle downtime and increase availability. Our idea is to seamlessly integrate vehicle servicing into a customer’s lifestyle, so that they don’t have to go out of their way. Cars should serve the customers, not the other way around.”
Quickstop facilities are set up and operated by Maruti Suzuki’s dealer partners, while the required space is provided by corporate entities or fleet operators. This collaborative model makes Quickstop a highly scalable and cost-efficient service format. The facilities also adopt eco-friendly practices such as waterless car washing and battery‑powered equipment, supporting resource conservation and reduced environmental impact.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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