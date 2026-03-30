Maruti Suzuki Introduces ‘Quickstop’ Service Format

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (“Maruti Suzuki”) has announced the introduction of ‘Quickstop’, a compact, prefabricated service touchpoint designed for rapid deployment and minimal space usage.

Developed using a modified container, Quickstop is equipped with essential tools and equipment to carry out routine maintenance and minor repair services efficiently. These facilities are strategically set up at high-vehicle-density locations such as corporate campuses, airport zones, and fleet hubs, allowing customers to access Maruti Suzuki’s service conveniently at places they frequently visit. The initiative aims to enhance service reach while reducing setup time and infrastructure requirements.