Maruti Starts Victoris Export Badged As ‘Across’

Pune: Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest car exporter, on Friday said it has started to export its mid-size SUV, Victoris, to global markets, with over 450 vehicles already shipped.

The maker of popular models Swift and Baleno said over 450 vehicles have set sail from Mundra and Pipavav ports for global markets.

The SUV Victoris will be globally sold as 'Across' and is expected to be sold in around 100 countries and regions, including Latin America, Middle East and Africa, the company said.

"In the calendar year 2025, with exports of over 3.9 lakh vehicles, we emerged as India's number one passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth year in a row,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO at Maruti Suzuki India, said, adding that the company's export journey is guided by the vision of Make in India, Make for the World.

“The year also marked our re-entry into Europe with the start of exports of our first battery electric vehicle, e VITARA," he noted.

Takeuchi said while India's passenger vehicle exports from CY2020 to CY2025 grew 1.43 times, Maruti Suzuki exports jumped 4.67 times.

The addition of Victoris will further expand its export ambitions, he noted.