Maruti invests Rs 1,450 crore in new fourth-gen Swift

Pune: Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest car maker, which has invested Rs 1,450 crore in designing and developing the all-new fourth-generation Swift hatchback, is betting big in garnering sales volumes.



The automaker has done a comprehensive update on its popular hatchback to keep the model ahead of rivals in the fiercely competitive car market in the country.



“We have invested over Rs 1,450 crore in bringing out this all-new Swift car in the Indian market,” Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India told Financial Chronicle.



He said the Swift has played a key role in giving the company a lion’s share of the country's premium hatchback segment, wherein Maruti commanded significantly 62 per cent market share by end-March 2024.



Setting new benchmarks in the hatchback segment, Maruti Suzuki on Thursday priced the all-new Swift between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.65 lakh, which is about Rs 25,000-Rs 37,000 higher than the outgoing model.



The Swift is equipped with a new Z-series 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 80 BHP and 112 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.



Maruti Suzuki claims the new Z-series engine offers 10 per cent better fuel efficiency in manual and 14 per cent improved efficiency in AMT. The ARAI-certified mileage is 24.80 km/l (MT) and 25.75 km/l (AMT).

“With the introduction of the new Swift, we are building on the rich legacy and raising the benchmark. The revolutionary Z-Series engine offers the best of both worlds by combining performance with higher fuel-efficiency and lower emissions,” Banerjee claimed.

He said armed with a host of safety features such as 6 airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, ESP, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Assist, the new Swift underscores commitment to offer enhanced occupant safety.

“These, in addition to a feature-rich cabin, make the Swift the most compelling driver-oriented product in its segment,” Banerjee said.