Marriott International Appoints Kiran Andicot as Senior Vice President, South Asia

Mumbai: Marriott International Inc. has appointed Kiran Andicot Senior Vice President, to lead its South Asia region. The promotion will see Kiran overseeing Operations and Development across Marriott International’s South Asia portfolio. In this expanded role, he will align growth with operating performance, deepen owner partnerships, accelerate conversions and openings, and strengthen the region’s leadership bench.

Kiran has almost 30 years of experience leading teams across various hospitality disciplines in India and South Asia, from hotel operations, consultancy, planning and feasibility to development. Kiran joined Marriott’s Development & Feasibility team in 2006, rising through the ranks over his 19-year tenure. His vast range of expertise, and in-depth market knowledge stands Marriott International in good stead as the company continues its trajectory of sustained growth in South Asia, and cements Marriott’s position as the largest hospitality chain in India.

In his role leading Development in South Asia, Kiran has been instrumental in delivering unprecedented growth momentum in India, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh, signing more than 220 hotels for the region.

In India alone, Kiran and his team secured a record signing of 42 hotels and 7,000 rooms in 2024, and earlier this year, signed a landmark founding deal with Concept Hospitality to affiliate The Fern portfolio of 115 properties with Series by Marriott. The signings extend Marriott’s footprint beyond gateway cities and into Tier 2 and 3 cities, with anticipated property openings in cities like Surat, Shimla, Jalandhar, and Coorg among others. Alongside geographical expansion is the diversification of Marriott’s portfolio into the residences segment.

“These accomplishments are a testament to Kiran’s deep understanding of South Asia markets, strong relationships with our owner partners, incisive business acumen and steady leadership. I am confident that with Kiran’s vast expertise supported by our experienced leadership bench, will position Marriott well as we continue our trajectory of sustained growth in South Asia,” said Rajeev Menon, President Marriott International Asia Pacific excluding China.

Prior to joining Marriott, he spent four years in real estate and hospitality consultancy with EY and HVS, and seven years in hotel operations with IHCL and Oberoi group at various locations across India.