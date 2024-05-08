Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad Appoints Ashwin Vaidya as New General Manager

Hyderabad: Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad is pleased to announce the appointment of Ashwin Vaidya as the new General Manager. With over 17 years of extensive experience in the hospitality sector, Ashwin brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership prowess to his new role. In his current role, he will spearhead the hotel teams with exceptional leadership and hands-on guidance. His experience will be instrumental in ensuring impeccable operations at the apartments, all while relentlessly pursuing excellence and pioneering innovative strategies.



Prior to joining Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad, Ashwin served as the Director of Operations at Marriott Hyderabad Hotel and Convention Center and Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad. He is widely recognized for his adept guidance in propelling growth within the hotel industry, focusing on effective management of people, processes, and product development. Ashwin's talent for cultivating highly motivated teams of associates has not only ensured substantial revenues but also elevated the overall guest experience at the hotels.



Ashwin's journey in the hospitality industry began as a Front Office Associate at The Oberoi Mumbai, where he participated in the OCER Program. Over the years, he has held various managerial positions at Marriott International across different locations, including Goa Marriott Resort Spa, Courtyard Marriott Pune Hinjewadi, Courtyard. Fairfield by Marriott Outer Road Bangalore, and Renaissance Mumbai Hotel and Convention Center. His involvement in pre- opening teams underscores his ability to establish operations for success from the outset. Ashwin's contributions have been widely recognized, evidenced by various accolades. Notably, he received the award for achieving the Most Improved Hotel with Guest Satisfaction Scores in 2017 for Marriott Executive Apartments Mumbai in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, he was also named the Front Office Leader of the Year in 2017 for Marriott Asia Pacific and also received the Rooms Operations Leaders Award in the Upscale & Mid-Market Segment by Hotelier India in 2016.



With his impressive career trajectory and a proven record of excellence, Ashwin Vaidya continues to be a driving force in the hospitality industry, embodying an unwavering commitment to exceptional guest service and operational brilliance.