TCS Stock Rises 2 Pc as Tata Group, OpenAI Announce Strategic AI Partnership

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services rose 2 per cent on Thursday after the Tata Group, its IT services arm, announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI to build AI infrastructure in the country and offer joint market solutions. The partnership with OpenAI has been announced amid the ongoing India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, and a day after Infosys announced a tie-up with US-based Anthropic to deliver enterprise AI solutions.

The stock of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose 1.97 per cent each to Rs 2,748 and 2,747.85 apiece on the NSE and BSE, respectively.

Meanwhile, the equity markets were trading in the red territory, with the 30-share BSE Sensex declining 179.11 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 83,555.14, while the NSE Nifty dropped 63.30 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 25,756.05 in the morning trade.

The Tata Group on Thursday said the tie-up will also enable thousands of its employees to access OpenAI's enterprise ChatGPT offering to boost productivity and innovation, while TCS will leverage OpenAI's Codex to enhance software engineering outcomes.

As part of a multi-year agreement, TCS' HyperVault unit will develop AI-ready, green-energy-powered infrastructure designed to support next-generation AI workloads.

The facility will feature purpose-built, liquid-cooled data centres with high rack densities and connectivity across key cloud regions, positioning India as a global AI hub.

"In the initial phase, TCS will develop AI infrastructure with 100MW capacity, with an option to scale to 1 GW. This infrastructure will power next-generation AI workloads and position India as a global AI hub," the Indian firm said in a statement.

The companies plan to jointly develop industry-specific agentic AI solutions, combining OpenAI's advanced AI platforms with TCS' contextual knowledge and domain expertise.

Under joint go-to-market initiatives, India's largest IT services firm said it will deploy, integrate and scale OpenAI's AI solutions for Indian and global enterprises, supporting organisation-wide AI transformation.

Tata Sons' chairman N Chandrasekaran called it a deep collaboration between the entities which marks a major milestone for India's vision to become a global AI leader.

"This is a unique opportunity for OpenAI and TCS to transform industries. Together we will skill India's youth and empower them to succeed in the AI era," he said.

OpenAI's chief executive Sam Altman said, "Through OpenAI for India and our partnership with the Tata Group, we're working together to build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India, so that more people across the country can access and benefit from it".