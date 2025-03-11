Sensex Declines Over 400 Points After Sell-Off In US Markets

Indian stock markets opened sharply lower on Tuesday, mirroring a strong sell-off in U.S. markets triggered by concerns over global trade disruptions and economic uncertainty linked to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies.The Nifty 50 index began the session at 22,345.95, down 114.35 points (-0.51%), while the BSE Sensex lost 371.29 points (-0.50%), opening at 73,743.88. As trading progressed, the Sensex slipped further by 424.36 points (-0.57%) to 73,690.81, and the Nifty declined by 117.90 points (-0.52%) to 22,342.40.Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹485.41 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.Global Turmoil and Trade War FearsMarket sentiment was hit by Trump’s trade policies, which have sparked uncertainty in global supply chains. The former U.S. President has attempted to downplay business concerns but has not ruled out the possibility of a recession due to higher domestic prices.Adding to the volatility, China retaliated against Trump’s 20% tariff on Chinese imports by imposing an additional 15% tax on key U.S. farm products, including chicken, pork, soybeans, and beef. This escalation led to a sharp decline in U.S. stock markets on Monday, spilling over into Asian markets.Market analysts stated that Trump's tariff policies have significantly impacted investor confidence within the first 50 days of his tenure. Experts suggest that the situation remains fluid, leaving investors with no choice but to wait for further developments.