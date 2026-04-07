West Asia crisis : Sebi Extends IPO, Rights Issue Approval Validity Till Sept 30

New Delhi : Sebi on Tuesday extended the validity of IPO and rights issue approvals till September 30 to provide companies more time to launch their offerings, amid ongoing tensions in West Asia. The markets regulator's observation letters expiring between April 1, 2026 and September 30, 2026 will now remain valid till September 30, 2026, according to a Sebi circular.

Under the existing norms, companies are required to launch their public issues within 12 months or 18 months, as applicable, from the date of issuance of Sebi's observations.

However, the regulator said it has received representations from industry bodies highlighting difficulties faced by issuers in mobilising resources and accessing capital markets due to the prevailing uncertainty, including geopolitical tensions in West Asia and subdued investor participation.

"Considering the representation of the industry body, the prevailing uncertain market conditions due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and subdued investor participation, Sebi has decided to grant one-time relaxation to extend validity of the Sebi's observations letters, expiring between April 1, 2026-September30, 2026 till September 30, 2026, " the regulator said.

The move is expected to benefit several companies that had deferred or recalibrated their IPO plans due to volatile market conditions, thereby avoiding duplication of regulatory processes.