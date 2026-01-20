Investors' Wealth Erodes by Rs 9.86 Lakh Cr as Stock Markets Tumble

New Delhi: Investors' wealth eroded by Rs 9.86 lakh crore in a single day on Tuesday as stock markets faced heavy drubbing, with the BSE Sensex tumbling 1,066 points, amid escalating geopolitical tensions and unabated foreign fund outflows. Extending its previous day's decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,065.71 points or 1.28 per cent to settle at 82,180.47. During the day, it dropped 1,235.6 points or 1.48 per cent to 82,010.58.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 9,86,093.96 crore to Rs 4,55,82,683.29 crore (USD 5.01 trillion), mirroring a bearish trend in equities.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal declined by 4.02 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance (3.88 per cent), Sun Pharma, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv.

HDFC Bank emerged as the only gainer from the pack.

"The aggressive and often unpredictable use of tariffs by the US administration as a foreign policy tool is creating widespread unease among global market participants, triggering sharp volatility across financial markets. This has weighed heavily on risk assets while pushing safe-haven gold and silver prices higher.

"Fresh threats by US President Donald Trump to impose additional tariffs on European nations opposing the US move to take control of Greenland have triggered another bout of global equity selling, with Indian markets also witnessing broad-based pressure," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

The Indian equity market ended today's session on a decisively negative note, reflecting a combination of weak global cues, cautious investor positioning, and subdued risk appetite, he added.

The BSE smallcap gauge tumbled 2.74 per cent, and the midcap index dropped 2.52 per cent.

All BSE sectoral indices ended lower. Realty dived 5.21 per cent, services tanked 2.89 per cent, capital goods (2.76 per cent), consumer discretionary (2.73 per cent), consumer durables (2.71 per cent), telecommunication (2.42 per cent), auto (2.36 per cent) and power (2.23 per cent).

A total of 3,503 stocks declined while 780 advanced and 119 remained unchanged on the BSE.