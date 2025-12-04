Gold Can Further Move Up 15 pc in 2026: WGC

Chennai: After a jump of 60 per cent in 2025, World Gold Council expects gold prices to move up 5-15 per cent in 2026, depending upon the ongoing geoeconomic uncertainty. Taking cues from this year, 2026 may also continue to surprise.

After setting more than 50 all-time highs and edging over 60 per cent by the end of November, gold has emerged as one of the strongest performing assets in 2025.

Looking to 2026, the outlook is shaped by ongoing geoeconomic uncertainty, finds WGC.

The gold price broadly reflects macroeconomic consensus expectations and may remain range bound if current conditions persist. However, taking cues from this year, 2026 will likely continue to surprise. If economic growth slows and interest rates fall further, gold could see moderate gains. In a more severe downturn marked by rising global risks, gold could perform strongly.

Conversely, a successful outcome from policies set by the Trump administration would accelerate economic growth and reduce geopolitical risk, leading to higher rates and a stronger US dollar, pushing gold lower.

Additional factors, such as central bank demand and gold recycling trends, could also influence the market. Most importantly, gold’s role as a portfolio diversifier and source of stability remains key amid continued market volatility.

The combination of lower interest rates and a weaker dollar paired with heightened risk aversion would create a continued supportive environment for gold.

“Our analysis shows that, in this environment, gold could rise 5 – 15 per cent in 2026 from current levels, depending on the severity of the economic slowdown, and the speed and magnitude of the rate cuts. This would represent a solid return in a normal year, but following 2025’s strong performance, it would still be considered a noteworthy follow-up,” said WGC.