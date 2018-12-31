search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

National polls, trade war and crude oil: A cautious new year ahead for Dalal Street

PTI
Published Dec 31, 2018, 12:00 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2018, 1:16 pm IST
Experts believe the overall movement for the benchmark Sensex may also end up in 2019 at around 5 per cent.
The overall structure for the Indian markets remains bullish and likely to see levels of 11,600-11,850 by year-end and Sensex around 39,300-39,650 levels. (Photo: AP)
 The overall structure for the Indian markets remains bullish and likely to see levels of 11,600-11,850 by year-end and Sensex around 39,300-39,650 levels. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Stock market is expecting a volatile year ahead with a host of domestic and international factors expected to drive its movement and these include national elections, a pre-poll union budget, trade war issues and crude oil prices. Experts believe the overall movement for the benchmark Sensex may also end up in 2019 at around 5 per cent, the same as 2018.

"The first few months of 2019 are likely to be volatile as it will be very event-heavy. Markets like certainty and continuity and post the events, markets should stabilise," Essel Mutual Fund CEO Viral Berawala said. Anand Shah, Deputy CEO and Head of Investment at BNP Paribas Asset Management India, said, "While the first half of 2019 will have multiple events which will keep markets more focused on macro variables, we believe the second half will see micros take centre stage."

 

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, this ongoing volatility may continue in the near-term, impacting the performance during the initial part of 2019. T

he reasons why this muted performance can continue are premium valuation of main market, slowdown in the domestic economy, a muted earnings growth for next two quarters, while liquidity crunch can have a cascading effect on urban and rural market, Nair said.

Effect of elections in the short-term with risk of populist measures and uncertainties in the global market may also weigh on the market performance, he added. Nair further said some stability may come in as the new year progresses and create a better investment period with positive returns in the broad market.

"We have a target of 11,500 for Nifty 50 by December 2019," Nair said.

As per Manav Chopra, CMT, Head Research Equity, Indiabulls Ventures, markets are likely to witness increased volatility in 2019 due to Budget and upcoming general elections.

"We expect markets to consolidate and form a higher base around the 10,400 levels for Nifty. The index is likely to witness some consolidation before any range breakouts on the upside. The overall structure for the Indian markets remains bullish and likely to see levels of 11,600-11,850 by year-end and Sensex around 39,300-39,650 levels," he said.

"The road ahead for Nifty and Sensex in 2019 seems to be accommodating volatility which has been cyclically down for the last couple of years. With events, ahead of us such as the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and global markets continue to break important supports we expect headwinds will be there," Epic Research CEO Mustafa Nadeem said.

"Though on the other hand, we have crude which is around USD 42, below the USD 50 mark, which is a boon for Indian economy hence we will see bulls try to make their way out of it. For Nifty the range seems to be 12,100 on the upside to 9,400 on the downside. Sensex may oscillate between 39,800 and 32,300," Nadeem added.

On the driving factors, Nadeem said, "The most important factor that was hurting the overall market sentiment was depreciation in rupee and appreciation in crude oil prices which were up to USD 75. "Crude is now below USD 45, while rupee is showing some strength as it is now back to USD 70 mark. The most important factor on the domestic front would be then a mandate that is seen with the party that is winning."

On whether 2019 is going to be different from 2018 for the stock market, Berawala said, "In terms of volatility 2019 will likely be similar to 2018. There are a number of events which will impact the markets – Brexit, direction of trade war post the 90-day dialogue period, the 6-month window for oil exports by Iran ends in May and general elections in India."

On sectors that are likely to outperform in 2019, Nair said, "We feel that after the initial hiccup, liquidity and rate-sensitive sectors like finance, auto, infra and industrial will do better.

At the same time improvement in external factors will provide supportive vibes to IT, pharma and chemicals. During this volatile period defensive and stable sectors like FMCG, consumer and IT will continue its modest and positive trend." 

...
Tags: stock market, trade war, crude oil, dalal street
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No! OnePlus 6T McLaren is not the only one with 10GB RAM. Here are 4 more

ZTE’s Nubia, Vivo, and Xiaomi are others who are in the 10GB RAM smartphone race.
 

Apple’s iPhone XS Max allegedly catches fire in man’s pocket

Josh Hillard, who lives in Ohio, claimed that he felt his iPhone turning hot in his pants, which he kept in his back pocket. A while later, he witnessed thick smoke coming out from the phone. At the time of the incident, he was on a lunch break in a break room with a colleague. And when he noticed the smoke, he ran outside, took his pants off and another company colleague used a fire extinguisher to put out the flame. (Photo: Josh Hillard / iDrop News)
 

He sold his kidney for an iPhone 4, now is bed-ridden for life

However, the trade-off was a good deal after all. Wang learned that his surgery was not a successful one and has now ended up placing him in bed for the rest of his life. (Photo: Orientaldaily)
 

Top 10 most popular cars under Rs 10 lakh that went on sale in 2018

Here’s a list of top ten most popular cars in terms of sales numbers priced under Rs 10 lakh that were launched in India this year.
 

Top flagship smartphones from 2018

From the iPhone XS to the Vivo NEX; the top smartphones launched this year!
 

Watch: Heard of a temporary captain? Pant gives Tim Paine a taste of his own medicine

Pant was heard asking Mayank, who was standing at silly point, "We got a special guest today. Have you ever heard of a temporary captain, ever, Mayank?" (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee gains 20 paise against dollar in opening trade

Forex traders said weakening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas aided the local unit.

Sensex rises over 150 points, Nifty hits 10,900-mark

The 30-share index rose 160.03 points, or 0.44 per cent, to trade at 36,236.75. (Photo: File)

Rupee gains 30 paise against dollar in opening trade

Domestic stock markets opened with gains of up to 1 per cent which also supported the local currency.

Gold slides on subdued demand, silver jumps Rs 525

Globally, gold traded lower by 0.33 per cent at USD 1,268.98 an ounce, while silver was up by 1.07 per cent at USD 15.01 an ounce in New York.

Sensex gains 157 points on F&O expiry, positive global cues

The 30-share index pared some gains but finished 157.34 points, or 0.44 per cent, higher at 35,807.28.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham