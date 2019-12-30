Business Market 30 Dec 2019 Sensex, Nifty end up ...
Sensex, Nifty end up flat

PTI
Published Dec 30, 2019, 4:53 pm IST
Updated Dec 30, 2019, 4:53 pm IST
After swinging over 260 points during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 17.14 points, or 0.04 per cent, lower at 41,558.
Mumbai: Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed mixed after a see-saw trade on Monday amid lack of domestic as well as global cues.

The broader NSE Nifty, however, closed 10.05 points, or 0.08 per cent, higher at 12,255.85.

On the other hand, Nestle India, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel were among the gainers

Analysts attributed this lacklustre trading pattern to absence of any major trigger points in the market.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher, while those in Tokyo and Seoul settled in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe started on a negative note.

On the currency front, the rupee was trading flat against the US dollar at 71.34 (intra-day).

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced marginally to USD 66.94 per barrel.

...
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


