search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex rises over 150 points, Nifty hits 10,900 mark

PTI
Published Nov 30, 2018, 10:09 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2018, 10:09 am IST
The 30-share index rose 175.75 points, or 0.49 per cent, to trade at 36,346.16.
NSE Nifty breached the 10,900 mark, and was trading 50.45 points, or 0.46 per cent, higher at 10,909.15.
 NSE Nifty breached the 10,900 mark, and was trading 50.45 points, or 0.46 per cent, higher at 10,909.15.

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex gained over 150 points and the NSE Nifty began the December derivatives series by hitting the 10,900 mark in early trade on Friday on positive cues from other Asian bourses ahead of the two-day G20 Summit.

Rupee's rally to a three-month high also supported the upmove in the domestic stock market. The domestic unit gained 21 paise to 69.64 against the US dollar.

 

The 30-share index rose 175.75 points, or 0.49 per cent, to trade at 36,346.16.

In similar movement, the NSE Nifty breached the 10,900 mark, and was trading 50.45 points, or 0.46 per cent, higher at 10,909.15.

"Markets have been on a uptrend in November, with Nifty gaining 7-8 per cent from 10,100 levels. This is its highest gain in a month," said Rahul Mishra, AVP (Derivatives), Emkay Global Financial Services.

Rupee appreciation and crude oil prices provided a good support to the market, he added.

Pharma, banking, realty and IT stocks were the biggest gainers on bourses in early session.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 0.42 per cent up at USD 59.76 per barrel.

Top gainers include Yes Bank, Wipro, M&M, ONGC, 

Infosys, SBI, Mauti, HUL, TCS, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid and Sun Pharma, rising up to 5 per cent.

While, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Vedanta, NTPC, Coal India, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, L&T and Kotak Bank were among the top losers, falling up to 3 per cent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 823.47 crore Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 973.31 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Overseas, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.68 per cent, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.23 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index edged higher by 0.23 per cent in early trade.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11 per cent, to 25,338.84, on Thursday.

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are 5 sexual health tips every woman needs to know

From semen allergy to blackheads on vagina, experts share a few tips. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fans celebrate their 'Thalaivar aka Rajinikanth's 2.0' release

Rajinikanth in 2.0 movie
 

Congo's Ebola outbreak now 2nd largest in history, says WHO

Congo's health ministry announced the number of cases has reached 426. (Photo: AP)
 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be attending Priyanka Chopra's wedding

The Baywatch actress and Meghan have been friends since January 2016 when they hit it off after meeting at the Elle Women in Television event. (Photo: PTI, AP)
 

Woman's baby bump turns out to be 25 kg stone cyst

Keely had first noticed that she was gaining weight in 2014, but did not give it much thought.
 

Man obsessed with Fifty Shades of Grey left girlfriend tied to be raped by stranger

Police later arrested the boyfriend, and the other man, 22, at the hotel. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee rises 21 paise to 3-month high of 69.64 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 69.68 and rose further to quote at 69.64. (Photo: PTI)

Sensex soars 453 points, Nifty reclaims 10,800-mark on F&O expiry

The 30-share Sensex settled 453.46 points, or 1.27 per cent, higher at 36,170.41.

Gold remains subdued on muted demand; silver recovers

Globally, gold rose 0.36 per cent to USD 1,225.10 an ounce, while silver edged up 0.32 per cent to USD 14.33 an ounce, in Singapore.

Rupee breaches 70 per US dollar mark in intra-day trade

Traders said robust foreign fund inflows and easing crude prices also supported the rupee. (Photo: AP)

Sensex soars over 350 points on global cues, F&O expiry

The NSE Nifty was also trading 80.30 points, or 0.74 per cent, higher at 10,809.15.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham